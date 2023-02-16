India reports 126 coronavirus infections in a day
Following a decline in covid cases, scientists believe that there are less chances of another wave given that a large number of India’s population has been exposed to the virus and vaccinated and have thus developed hybrid immunity
New Delhi: India recorded 126 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Thursday. Active caseload stands at 1,835, with total reported infections till date at 44.7 million. Death toll has touched 530,757 since the onset of covid pandemic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×