New Delhi: India recorded 126 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Thursday. Active caseload stands at 1,835, with total reported infections till date at 44.7 million. Death toll has touched 530,757 since the onset of covid pandemic.

Daily positivity was recorded at 0.11%,and the weekly rate at 0.09%. Active cases comprise 0.01% of total infections and the country’s recovery rate has risen to 98.81%.

As of now, Karnataka has 131 active cases, Kerala has 1,251 active cases, Maharashtra 87 active cases, Odisha 91, Rajasthan 8 cases, Tamil Nadu 45 cases, Uttar Pradesh 18, and West Bengal has 37 active cases.

Following a decline in covid cases, scientists believe that there are less chances of another wave given that a large number of India’s population has been exposed to the virus and vaccinated and have thus developed hybrid immunity. But they have urged people to continue wearing masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

The government has also tightened covid preparedness measures following reports of fresh surge in infections in China and some other countries last month. The government has directed INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to keep a close watch on the situation in the country and continue with constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

The government has been conducting RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea and has asked travellers from these six countries to fill Air Suvidha forms while making RT-PCR tests compulsory 72 hours prior to departure.

The country conducted over 1,15,409 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total to 91.75 crore.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 7,850 vaccine doses were given.

Besides, hospitals have been asked to maintain surveillance and 5% of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) and all SARI cases for covid infection.