India added 1,27,952 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total virus tally to 42,080,664 while the active cases further declined to 13,31,648, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 50,11,14 with 1,059 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 3.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.64 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,39,21 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.98 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.21 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 40,24,79,02, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 168.98 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!