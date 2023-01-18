India reports 128 new covid cases1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.18 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far
New Delhi: India reported 128 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since the onset of pandemic, according to the union health ministry data on Wednesday. The total number of covid cases have reached 4.47 crore, while the country reported 530,728 covid related deaths since the onset of covid pandemic.