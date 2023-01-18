Home / News / India /  India reports 128 new covid cases

New Delhi: India reported 128 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since the onset of pandemic, according to the union health ministry data on Wednesday. The total number of covid cases have reached 4.47 crore, while the country reported 530,728 covid related deaths since the onset of covid pandemic.

Karnataka reported 103 active cases while Kerala with 1238 active cases. Maharashtra has 137 active cases, Odisha 79 cases, Rajasthan with 4 cases, Tamil Nadu has 26 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 16 and West Bengal has 54 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 1,75,392 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.04 crore so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.18 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 96,200 vaccine doses were administered.

India has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January in view of rising cases in some countries. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. This is in addition to the 2% random testing of all international passengers on their arrival at an Indian airport.

INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has kept up with genome sequencing to track any new variant. Hospitals are also being constantly monitored to keep a tab on lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

Government officials have warned that the next few days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India.

In addition to this, to prepare for any covid-19 emergency, the Centre has directed state governments to ensure that medical oxygen equipment are well set-up and functioning properly.

