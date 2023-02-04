India reports 128 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours

Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 220.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1,60,769 vaccine doses were administered
New Delhi
India has reported 128 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry data. The total number of Covid cases reached 4.47 crore, with 530,745 Covid-related deaths since the onset of the Covid pandemic.
Covid cases are constantly declining across the country with Karnataka reporting 142 active cases while Kerala has 1196 active cases. Maharashtra has 76 active cases, Odisha 87 cases, Rajasthan with 15 cases, Tamil Nadu has 29 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 15 and West Bengal has 46 active cases.
With a rapid decline in the trajectory of Covid cases, scientists believe that Omicron and its sub-lineages will not affect India as a large number of the population is already exposed to the virus and vaccinated. Scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). However, they suggest people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.
At present, a large number of cases are being reported in China and other countries. As a result, the Central government has tightened Covid preparedness measures. The government has directed the INSACOG under the supervision of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to keep a close watch on the Covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.
The government is conducting RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea and mandated the filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms for travellers from six countries under which 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing is compulsory.
The country has conducted over 1,42,063 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total trajectory of Covid testing to 91.60 crore so far.
Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 220.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 1,60,769 vaccine doses were administered.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.