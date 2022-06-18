India's on 18 June reported 13,216 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health family welfare. This is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases. The total caseload in the country has reached 4,32,83,793.

The country reported a total of 23 deaths with now increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,840.

The active caseload in India has now risen to 68,108, it said.

On 17 June, it reported 12,847 COVID-19 infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases also went up by over 4,800, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Friday.

The highest number of cases are reported from Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka and Haryana. The 23 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka and one each from Delhi, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

On vaccination front, the country administered a total of 14,99,824 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,96,00,42,768.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation