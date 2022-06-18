India reports 13,216 new COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths in 24 hrs2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 10:40 AM IST
The active caseload in India has now risen to 68,108, Health Ministry said.
India's on 18 June reported 13,216 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health family welfare. This is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases. The total caseload in the country has reached 4,32,83,793.