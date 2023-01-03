India reports 134 fresh coronavirus infections in a day

India reports 134 fresh coronavirus infections in a day1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
Government officials have warned that the next few days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India.
Government officials have warned that the next few days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India.
NEW DELHI: India reported 134 new coronavirus infections and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Tuesday. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 2,582 cases, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in 2020 at 44.6 million and death toll at 530,707.
NEW DELHI: India reported 134 new coronavirus infections and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Tuesday. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 2,582 cases, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in 2020 at 44.6 million and death toll at 530,707.
Active cases comprise 0.01% of total infections, while the recovery stands at 98.80%, according to the ministry.
Active cases comprise 0.01% of total infections, while the recovery stands at 98.80%, according to the ministry.
As of now, Karnataka has 259 active cases, Kerala has 1,435 active cases, Maharashtra has 159, Odisha 88 cases, Rajasthan 48 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 89 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 51, and West Bengal has 55 active cases.
As of now, Karnataka has 259 active cases, Kerala has 1,435 active cases, Maharashtra has 159, Odisha 88 cases, Rajasthan 48 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 89 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 51, and West Bengal has 55 active cases.
The country conducted over 1,51,186 tests in the last 24 hours. Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.11 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 45,769 doses were given.
The country conducted over 1,51,186 tests in the last 24 hours. Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.11 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 45,769 doses were given.
Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has kept up with genome sequencing to track any new variant.
Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has kept up with genome sequencing to track any new variant.
Hospitals are also being constantly monitored to keep a tab on lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
Hospitals are also being constantly monitored to keep a tab on lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
Meanwhile, given the fresh surge in infections some countries, RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. This is in addition to the 2% random testing of all international passengers on their arrival at an Indian airport.
Meanwhile, given the fresh surge in infections some countries, RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. This is in addition to the 2% random testing of all international passengers on their arrival at an Indian airport.
Government officials have warned that the next few days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India.
Government officials have warned that the next few days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India.
In addition to this, to prepare for any covid-19 emergency, the Centre has directed state governments to ensure that medical oxygen equipment are well set-up and function properly.
In addition to this, to prepare for any covid-19 emergency, the Centre has directed state governments to ensure that medical oxygen equipment are well set-up and function properly.