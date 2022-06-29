India reports 14,506 fresh covid cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 14,506 fresh covid cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
- The daily positivity rate is now 3.35%, while the weekly positivity rate is 3.30%.
New Delhi: India reported 14,506 new covid cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.
New Delhi: India reported 14,506 new covid cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country’s active caseload has climbed to over 99,602, taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,34,33,345 and 5,25,077 so far, the union health ministry said on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate is now 3.35% while the weekly positivity rate is 3.30%.
The country’s active caseload has climbed to over 99,602, taking the total tally of covid cases to 4,34,33,345 and 5,25,077 so far, the union health ministry said on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate is now 3.35% while the weekly positivity rate is 3.30%.
States like Delhi witnessed an active caseload of 4482, Maharashtra has 25481 cases, Haryana has recorded 2649 cases while Kerala has reported more than 28086 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 8970 active cases; Karnataka has reported 4918 active cases so far.
States like Delhi witnessed an active caseload of 4482, Maharashtra has 25481 cases, Haryana has recorded 2649 cases while Kerala has reported more than 28086 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 8970 active cases; Karnataka has reported 4918 active cases so far.
In the last 24 hours, more than 11,574 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 42808666 people have recovered from the disease.
In the last 24 hours, more than 11,574 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 42808666 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 86.19 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,33,659 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 86.19 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,33,659 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 197.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 197.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Amid the surge of covid cases in some parts of the country, the Centre on Tuesday has directed States and UTs to focus on accelerating second and precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccination.
Amid the surge of covid cases in some parts of the country, the Centre on Tuesday has directed States and UTs to focus on accelerating second and precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccination.
Rajesh Bhushan, union healthsecretary, reviewed the covid situation through a video conference with 14 states that are reporting a high number of cases on a week-to-week basis along with increased case positivity combined with low numbers of covid tests and below average vaccination.
Rajesh Bhushan, union healthsecretary, reviewed the covid situation through a video conference with 14 states that are reporting a high number of cases on a week-to-week basis along with increased case positivity combined with low numbers of covid tests and below average vaccination.
He advised caution and continuous alertness to States reporting a surge in COVID cases during the past few weeks, and to step up vigil against COVID.
He advised caution and continuous alertness to States reporting a surge in COVID cases during the past few weeks, and to step up vigil against COVID.
The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs, while 11.67 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
The central government has provided more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs, while 11.67 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with States and UTs.
The four-fold strategy highlights surveillance of incoming inter-national travellers; community-based surveillance; sentinel site surveillance (health facility-based surveillance and lab-based surveillance); and Whole Genome Sequencing.
The four-fold strategy highlights surveillance of incoming inter-national travellers; community-based surveillance; sentinel site surveillance (health facility-based surveillance and lab-based surveillance); and Whole Genome Sequencing.
States were advised to scan for and report all SARI and ILI cases from all district hospitals, major private hospitals and medical colleges across the districts, and keep a close watch on those geographies where these clusters are emerging.
States were advised to scan for and report all SARI and ILI cases from all district hospitals, major private hospitals and medical colleges across the districts, and keep a close watch on those geographies where these clusters are emerging.