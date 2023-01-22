India reports 140 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 05:09 PM IST
The total number of covid cases in the country have reached 44.7 million, with 530,733 covid-related deaths since the onset of covid pandemic.
New Delhi: India has reported 140 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry data on Sunday. The total number of covid cases have reached 44.7 million, with 530,733 covid-related deaths since the onset of covid pandemic.
