New Delhi: India has reported 140 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry data on Sunday. The total number of covid cases have reached 44.7 million, with 530,733 covid-related deaths since the onset of covid pandemic.

Covid cases are constantly declining across the country with Karnataka reporting a total of 146 active cases, Kerala with 1,235 active cases and Maharashtra with 120 active cases, Odisha with 77 cases, Rajasthan with 4, Tamil Nadu with 40, Uttar Pradesh with 13 and West Bengal with 53 active cases so far.

A total of 1,34,735 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 910.4 million so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 2.20 billion vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 3,84,206 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close eye on covid situation in the country and continues to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

Government officials warned that the next 40 days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India as they urged people to follow safety protocols and complete their vaccination doses.

With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the central government has tightened covid preparedness measures urging people to complete their vaccination doses and follow covid-19 preventive measures.

The government also plans to require RT-PCR testing for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea, the officials said.

The government may make mandatory filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms for travelers from six countries under which 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing would be made compulsory from the coming week.

.