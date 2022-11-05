India reports 15,200 active covid cases1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 12:54 PM IST
More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while country has recorded 530,486 deaths in the last two years
New Delhi: India has around 15,200 active covid cases, while the country reported 1,082 fresh infections in a day, the health ministry data showed on Saturday. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while country has recorded 530,486 deaths in the last two years.