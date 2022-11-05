New Delhi: India has around 15,200 active covid cases, while the country reported 1,082 fresh infections in a day, the health ministry data showed on Saturday. More than 4.46 crore covid cases have been reported so far, while country has recorded 530,486 deaths in the last two years.

While Assam has reported 2,552 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 455 active cases. Karnataka has reported 1843 active cases while Kerala has 2945 active cases. Maharashtra has 1705 active cases, while Odisha logged 220 cases. Rajasthan has 370 cases, Tamil Nadu 1224 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 299 cases and West Bengal has 442 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 1,54,300 tests in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.71 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

Besides this, tall states/UTs have been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.