India reports 15,705 active covid cases in a day
04 Nov 2022, 12:11 PM IST
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.69 crore doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
New Delhi: India has around 15,705 active covid cases, the health ministry data showed on Friday. With more than 4.46 crore covid cases so far, the country has reported 530,479 deaths in the last two years.