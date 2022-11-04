New Delhi: India has around 15,705 active covid cases, the health ministry data showed on Friday. With more than 4.46 crore covid cases so far, the country has reported 530,479 deaths in the last two years.

While Assam has reported 2,557 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 436 active cases. Karnataka has reported 1916 active cases while Kerala has 3,056 active cases. Maharashtra has 1,705 active cases, Odisha 286 cases, Rajasthan with 370 cases, Tamil Nadu has 1309 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 307 and West Bengal has 488 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 1,64,629 tests in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.69 crore doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

All states/UTs have been told to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.