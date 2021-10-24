India added 15,906 cases and 561 Covid-19 related deaths in a day as per the data by the union health ministry. India has reported more than 500 deaths for the second straight day. The country had reported 666 daily Covid-19 deaths yesterday. India's coronavirus-related fatalities have surged to 4,54269.

However, the active cases have continued to show a downward trend. A total of 1,134 active cases were reported in a day. Also, the daily recoveries have increased to 16,479. The cumulative active caseload stands at 1,72,594--the lowest since 235 days. The recovery rate has surged to 98.17%.

Yesterday, the Centre released new Covid-19 guidelines to mitigate the transmission of coronavirus amid the festive season. The Centre ordered that no mass gathering should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% Covid test confirmation rates.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said standard operating procedures issued last month for curbing any spike in cases must be followed.

The Centre also asked states and UTs to explore and promote various modalities for online modes of celebrations, online shopping and discourage unnecessary travel.

The Centre said district health authorities must keep a strict watch over local trajectory of cases and institute timely and rigorous interventions based on the advisories issued by the health ministry and Home ministry from time to time.

Meanwhile, over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including more than 70 lakh doses administered on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 71,53,88,049 first doses and 30,49,46,360 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries across all the states and Union territories.

