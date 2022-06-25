India reports 15,940 fresh covid cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 15,940 fresh covid cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours1 min read . 01:25 PM IST
New Delhi: India logged 15,940 new covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry data on Saturday. The tally of fresh cases is lower than the previous count of 17,336.
India's total active caseload has now climbed to 91,779, the data said. Till date, India has reported 4,33,62,294 cases and 5,24,974 fatalities.
The weekly positivity rate is presently at 3.30%, while daily positivity rate is 4.39%.
Delhi has an active caseload of 5,507, Maharashtra 25,317 cases, Haryana has recorded 3,099 cases, while Kerala has more than 26837 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 5912 active cases; Karnataka has reported 5180 active cases so far.
In the last 24 hours, more than 12,425 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,27,61,481 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 86.02 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,63,103 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 196.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
In the wake of rising covid cases across the country, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday directed the states/UTs to focus on surveillance, genome sequencing to scan for any possible mutation and monitor hospitalization of covid cases.
Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review covid status across the country ordered the officials to ramp up covid testing and accelerate covid-19 vaccination for all eligible citizen.
