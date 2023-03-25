India reports 1509 new Covid cases2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 12:13 PM IST
With the uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge in Covid cases. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity
NEW DELHI: India reported 1,509 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 1.33%, the union health ministry said on Saturday. With more than 44.8 million cases, the country has recorded more than 530,824 deaths so far.
