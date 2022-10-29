India reports 1574 Covid cases in a day

India reports 1574 Covid cases in a day1 min read . 11:58 AM IST
In the last 24 hours, more than 2,161 patients recovered from the infection. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,41,02,852 people have recovered from the disease.
New Delhi: India reported 1,574 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The country’s active caseload has declined to 18,802 taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4.46 crore and 5,29,008 deaths so far.
While Assam has reported 2,621 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 441 active cases. Karnataka has reported 1,944 active cases while Kerala has 3,402 active cases. Maharashtra has 1,621 active cases, Odisha 317 cases, Rajasthan 299 cases, Tamil Nadu 2,114 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 355 and West Bengal has 966 active cases so far.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.95 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.11%.
The country has conducted over 90.07 crore Covid tests till date whereas 1,65,901 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 219.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states and union territories (UT) to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of the revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid-19.
Besides this, they have also directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and conduct constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
