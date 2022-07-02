India reports 17,092 fresh COVID cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reports 17,092 fresh COVID cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hrs2 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Active caseload stands at 1,09,568
Active caseload stands at 1,09,568
India reported 17,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
India reported 17,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
With this, the country's active caseload has reached 1,09,568.
With this, the country's active caseload has reached 1,09,568.
As many as 14,684 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,28,51,590. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.54%.
As many as 14,684 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,28,51,590. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.54%.
While the daily positivity rate stands at 4.14%, the weekly positivity rate is 3.56% and the active cases account for 0.25%.
While the daily positivity rate stands at 4.14%, the weekly positivity rate is 3.56% and the active cases account for 0.25%.
29 people succumbed to the infection in last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,25,168.
29 people succumbed to the infection in last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,25,168.
Amid spike in cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers.
Amid spike in cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers.
States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) and SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.
States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) and SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.
197.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive including 9,09,776 doses administered in the last 24 hours.
197.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive including 9,09,776 doses administered in the last 24 hours.
4,12,570 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tets conducted so far to 86.32 crore.
4,12,570 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tets conducted so far to 86.32 crore.
Meanwhile, More than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
Meanwhile, More than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
More than 11.31 Cr (11,31,46,900) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
More than 11.31 Cr (11,31,46,900) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.
The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost, said the Health Ministry.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost, said the Health Ministry.
As per the ministry, in the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
As per the ministry, in the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.