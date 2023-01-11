India reports 171 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 01:54 PM IST
New Delhi: India reported 171 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload currently now stands at 2342 while the total number of cases rose to 44.7 million. India has recorded 5,30,722 covid deaths so far.