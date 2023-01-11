New Delhi: India reported 171 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload currently now stands at 2342 while the total number of cases rose to 44.7 million. India has recorded 5,30,722 covid deaths so far.

Karnataka reported 210 active cases, while Kerala has 1342 active cases. Maharashtra has 146 active cases, Odisha 82 cases, Rajasthan with 62 cases, Tamil Nadu has 52 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 21 and West Bengal has 54 active cases so far.

The country has conducted over 1,80,926 tests in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 44,397 vaccine doses were administered.

Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.

Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.

In the view of surge in infections because of the Omicron BF.7 variant in China and other parts of the world, the Central government has made mandatory covid-19 test for all travellers arriving from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand at Delhi International Airport.

In addition to this, to meet the covid-19 challenges if it may arise in future, the Centre has directed all state governments to ensure that all these medical oxygen equipment are well setup and function properly.