India reports 18,222 fresh cases in a day, total recoveries at 2.24 lakh

India has reported a total of 18,222 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the total covid tally to 1,04,31,639, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

These include 19,253 people who have recovered from the deadly infection and 228 people who succumbed in the last 24 hours.

While 1,00,56,651 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,798 persons have lost their lives to the virus in the country.

There are 2,24,190 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry. Kerala, the worst affected state in the country, has reported 64,639 active cases.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu to oversee the dry run drill said that in the next few days, India should be able to start inoculating its citizens against Covid-19.

As many as 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to January 7 including 9,35,369 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

With the country set to roll out vaccine against coronavirus, the External Affairs Ministry on Friday said India has been at the forefront of global response in the common fight against the disease by providing medicines and other essential supplies and is ready to cooperate in providing vaccines to the neighbours.

