Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India reports 18,645 new Covid-19 cases in a day; over 1 crore recovered so far
India has reported a total of 1,04,50,284 COVID-19 cases so far.

India reports 18,645 new Covid-19 cases in a day; over 1 crore recovered so far

1 min read . 10:56 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The number of people who have recuperated from the infection so far surged to 1,00,75,950
  • The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16

India has reported a total of 18,645 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the total covid tally to 1,04,50,284, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. The recoveries have surged to 1,00,75,950, he death toll reached 1,50,999 with 201 more people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India has reported a total of 18,645 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the total covid tally to 1,04,50,284, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. The recoveries have surged to 1,00,75,950, he death toll reached 1,50,999 with 201 more people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection so far surged to 1,00,75,950, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.42 per cent, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.44 per cent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

National Employment Policy roadmap likely by December: Labour Ministry

2 min read . 11:16 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram office vandalised

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST

Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic after 7 days

3 min read . 11:02 AM IST

Indonesian divers locate wreckage of plane in Java Sea

4 min read . 10:50 AM IST

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection so far surged to 1,00,75,950, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.42 per cent, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.44 per cent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

National Employment Policy roadmap likely by December: Labour Ministry

2 min read . 11:16 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram office vandalised

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST

Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic after 7 days

3 min read . 11:02 AM IST

Indonesian divers locate wreckage of plane in Java Sea

4 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

There are 2,23,335 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.14 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Covid-19 tally in India

Total cases: 1,04,50,284

Active cases: 2,23,335

Total discharges: 1,00,75,950

Death toll: 1,50,999

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers. The decision was taken at a meeting today in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and the preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease.

"On 16th January, India takes a landmark step forward in fighting #COVID19. Starting that day, India’s nation-wide vaccination drive begins" Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media platform Twitter.

India has recently granted emergency authorisation to two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 90,045,249. While 64,445,630 have recovered, 1,933,467 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 22,690,426 cases.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.