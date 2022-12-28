India reports 188 new covid cases in a day

New Delhi: India reported 188 new covid cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s covid bulletin showed on Wednesday. Total active cases stood at 3468, taking the trajectory of total number of covid cases to 4.46 crore, while total deaths in the last three years of the pandemic stood at 530696.
Karnataka reported 1248 active cases while Kerala recorded 1358 active cases. Maharashtra has 162 active cases, Odisha 89 cases, Rajasthan with 83 cases, Tamil Nadu has 55 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 50 and West Bengal has 53 active cases so far.
The country has conducted over 1,34,995 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total trajectory of covid testing to 91.01 crore so far.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 90,529 vaccine doses were administered.
Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.
Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
Amid a surge in covid cases in China and other countries, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed covid response mock drill at the central government-run Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital to check preparedness of hospital authorities to deal with increase in coronavirus cases.
“I recently reviewed the covid-19 status, preparedness, prevention and its management with State Health Ministers. Mock drills are being conducted across the country today to review the preparedness for management of covid-19, for which clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial. Government as well as private hospitals are undertaking mock drills today. State health ministers are reviewing the drills in their respective states," Mandaviya said.
The mock drill focused on bed capacities which include isolation beds, oxygen and ventilator supported isolation beds and ICU beds. Besides this, availability of doctors, nurses, ASHAs, paramedics, AYUSH doctors etc was also reviewed. Focus areas covered RT-PCR testing with availability of kits, laboratories and other important equipment and regents, availability of essentail drugs, PPE kits, BiPAP machine, SPO2 system, oxgyen cylinders, N-95 masks, PSA plants, medical gap pipeline systems, ambulance etc and tele- medicine facility.
The minister cautioned against complacency and urged everyone to follow covid-appropriate behaviour.
