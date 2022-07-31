India reports 19,673 new Covid-19 infections in past 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 09:59 AM IST
Covid-19: The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,43,676.
Covid-19: The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,43,676.
Listen to this article
Covid-19 cases in India witnessed a marginal dip on Sunday with the country recording 19,673 fresh infections in the past 24 hours. India has been crossing the 20,000-mark in reporting the daily Covid-19 cases over the past few days.