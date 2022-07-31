Covid-19 cases in India witnessed a marginal dip on Sunday with the country recording 19,673 fresh infections in the past 24 hours. India has been crossing the 20,000-mark in reporting the daily Covid-19 cases over the past few days.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country has 1,43,676 active cases at present, that accounts for 0.33% of the total coronavirus infections reported in the country so far since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. To the date, 4,40,19,811 people got infected with the virus in India.

A total of 32 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking India's overall death toll to 5,26,357.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 4.96% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.88%, the ministry said. So far, 4,33,49,778 crore people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country including 19,336 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.48% at present.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 31,36,029 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 204.25 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

The country has conducted over 87.52 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,96,424 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 195.28 crore (1,95,28,82,825)vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.03 crore (7,03,33,840)balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

The central government had reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing a surge in covid cases and positivity rate, and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. It had directed states and union territories to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and step-up vaccination.

With an increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the union health ministry has also launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, two more peered-reviewed studies has emerged providing evidence that Covid-19 originated in the seafood market of China's Wuhan city.

Two studies published in the journal 'Science' adopted different approaches for the research on Covid-19 outbreak, however, came to the same result that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan was most likely the epicentre for the coronavirus disease that has claimed over six million lives so far.