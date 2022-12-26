India reports 196 covid cases, two deaths in a day

In view of surging cases of the Omicron BF.7 variant in China and other parts of the world, the Central government has made covid-19 test mandatory for all travelers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand
New Delhi: India reported 196 new covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data stated on Monday. The country’s active caseload currently stood at 3,428 cases. The total number of cases rose to 44.6 million and the country recorded 5,30,695 deaths so far.
Karnataka reported 1241 active case, while Kerala with 1410 active cases. Maharashtra has 136 active cases, Odisha 101 cases, Rajasthan with 83 cases, Tamil Nadu has 43 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 55 and West Bengal has 49 active cases so far.
The country has conducted over 35,173 tests in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.05 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 29,818 vaccine doses were administered.
Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on covid situation in the country and continue to do constant genome sequencing to track any new variant.
Besides, surveillance at the hospital level is also going on to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
In view of surging cases of the Omicron BF.7 variant in China and other parts of the world, the Central government has made covid-19 test mandatory for all travelers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand at Delhi International Airport.
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to take precautionary measures, such as wearing masks and washing hands.
