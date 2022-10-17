NEW DELHI: India reported 2,060 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, pushing up the active caseload to 26,824, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Monday. Total reported cases so far since the pandemic hit in early 2020 stands at 4.46 crore and death toll at 528,905.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.86% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.02%, according to the ministry. Case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19%, it said.

In the last 24 hours,1,841 people recovered from the disease, with total recoveries at 4,40,75,149.

The country has conducted over 89.86 crore covid tests till date, while 1,10,863 were done in the last 24 hours.

Under India’s covid vaccination drive, more than 219.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible people across the country.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.