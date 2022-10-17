India reports 2,060 new covid cases1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 10:43 AM IST
The daily positivity rate stands at 1.86% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.02%, according to the ministry. Case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19%
NEW DELHI: India reported 2,060 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, pushing up the active caseload to 26,824, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Monday. Total reported cases so far since the pandemic hit in early 2020 stands at 4.46 crore and death toll at 528,905.