India reports 2,112 new covid cases in a day

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,112 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. As a result, India’s active caseload stands at 24,043, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at more than 4.46 crore. Death toll stands at 528,957.

As of now, Assam has 2,722 active cases, Gujarat has 561 active cases, Karnataka has 2,424, Kerala has 4,170 active cases, Maharashtra has 2,567, Odisha 444 cases, Rajasthan 343 cases, Tamil Nadu has 3,504 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 407, and West Bengal has 1,418 active cases.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.01 % while the weekly positivity rate is 0.97%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3,102 people recovered from covid, taking total recoveries to 4,40,87,748.

The country has conducted over 89.98 crore covid tests till date and 2,09,088 were done in the last 24 hours.

Under India’s covid vaccination drive, more than 219.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
