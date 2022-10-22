India reports 2,112 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 12:45 PM IST
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 2,112 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. As a result, India’s active caseload stands at 24,043, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at more than 4.46 crore. Death toll stands at 528,957.