New Delhi: India has reported 2,119 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Friday. With active cases reaching 25,037 across the country, India has reported a total 4.46 crore so far. Total number of deaths have reached 528,953 in the last two years.

While Assam has reported 2697 active caseload, Gujarat has 561 active cases. Karnataka has reported 2926 active cases while Kerala has 4323 active cases. Maharashtra has 2650 active cases, Odisha 532 cases, Rajasthan with 350 cases, Tamil Nadu has 3692 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 375 and West Bengal has 1417 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.13 % while the weekly positivity rate is 0.97%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 2582 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,40,84,646 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 89.96 crore covid tests till date, whereas 1,88,220 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.50 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

Besides this, they have directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.