21 Oct 2022
New Delhi: India has reported 2,119 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said on Friday. With active cases reaching 25,037 across the country, India has reported a total 4.46 crore so far. Total number of deaths have reached 528,953 in the last two years.