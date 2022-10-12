India reports 2,139 new covid cases1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 12:49 PM IST
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 2,139 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. Active covid cases have declined to 26,292, while total reported cases so far since the pandemic emerged in early 2020 stands at 4.46 crore. Death toll has touched 528,835.