OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India reports 2,139 new covid cases
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,139 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. Active covid cases have declined to 26,292, while total reported cases so far since the pandemic emerged in early 2020 stands at 4.46 crore. Death toll has touched 528,835.

Daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.81% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.13 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3,208 people recovered from covid, taking total recoveries in the country to 4,40,63,406. The country has conducted over 89.76 crore covid tests till date with 2,64,216 done in the last 24 hours.

Under India’s national covid vaccination drive, more than 219.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout