NEW DELHI: India reported 2,139 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. Active covid cases have declined to 26,292, while total reported cases so far since the pandemic emerged in early 2020 stands at 4.46 crore. Death toll has touched 528,835.

Daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.81% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.13 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3,208 people recovered from covid, taking total recoveries in the country to 4,40,63,406. The country has conducted over 89.76 crore covid tests till date with 2,64,216 done in the last 24 hours.

Under India’s national covid vaccination drive, more than 219.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.