New Delhi: India reported 2,208 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry data on Friday. The country’s active caseload has declined to 19,798 while the total tally of covid cases has risen to 4.46 crore so far. The death toll has increased to 5,28,999 so far with 12 fatalities reported in a day.

While Assam reported 2613 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 472 active cases. Karnataka has reported 1915 active cases while Kerala has 3454 active cases. Maharashtra has 1788 active cases, Odisha 328 cases, Rajasthan with 320 cases, Tamil Nadu has 2328 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 374 and West Bengal has 1072 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.55% while the weekly positivity rate is 1.12%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3619 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,41,00,691 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 90.05 crore covid tests till date whereas 1,42,704 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

The Centre has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

Besides this, they have directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.