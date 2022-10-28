India reports 2,208 covid cases in a day

New Delhi: India reported 2,208 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry data on Friday. The country’s active caseload has declined to 19,798 while the total tally of covid cases has risen to 4.46 crore so far. The death toll has increased to 5,28,999 so far with 12 fatalities reported in a day.

