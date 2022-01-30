India reports 2,34,281 new Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours

The Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday showed that India logged 2,34,281 new Covid-19 cases, with this the country's active Covid-19 cases declined by 1,19,396 to reach 18,84,937.

With the single-day rise of 2,34,281 infections and 893 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally went up to 4,10,92,522 cases and 4,94,091 deaths.

Over 75% of the eligible population in the country is fully vaccinated, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

While the recoveries in the last 24 hours was at 3,52,784, the active case load is at 18,84,937, which is a 4.59% higher. The daily positivity rate has gone up 14.50%. Additionally, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.04 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,87,13,494, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it said.

After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,10,92,522, it said. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.