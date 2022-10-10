Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  India reports 2,424 new covid infections, active cases below 30,000

India reports 2,424 new covid infections, active cases below 30,000

India’s active covid cases stand at 28,079. (Photo: Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 12:35 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,424 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, while active cases stood at 28,079, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Monday. Total reported cases stand at 4,46,14,437, with death toll at 5,28,814. Fifteen deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.65 % while the weekly positivity rate at 1.27 %. In the last 24 hours, 2,923 people recovered from covid, pushing total recoveries to 4,40,57,544.

The country has conducted over 89.71 crore covid tests till date and 91,458 were done in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

