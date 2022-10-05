NEW DELHI: India reported 2,468 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload has come down to 33,318, with total reported cases till date at 4.45 crore and death toll at 528,733.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.32 % and the weekly positivity rate at 1.32 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3,731 people recovered from the infection, with total recoveries at 4,40,39,883. India has conducted over 89.61 crore covid tests till date and 1,87,511 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.