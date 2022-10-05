India reports 2,468 new covid cases in last 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 12:03 PM IST
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 2,468 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload has come down to 33,318, with total reported cases till date at 4.45 crore and death toll at 528,733.