Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India reports 2,468 new covid cases in last 24 hours

India reports 2,468 new covid cases in last 24 hours

India has conducted over 89.61 crore covid tests till date and 1,87,511 tests were done in the last 24 hours. (File Photo: AFP)
1 min read . 12:03 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,468 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload has come down to 33,318, with total reported cases till date at 4.45 crore and death toll at 528,733.

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,468 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload has come down to 33,318, with total reported cases till date at 4.45 crore and death toll at 528,733.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.32 % and the weekly positivity rate at 1.32 %.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.32 % and the weekly positivity rate at 1.32 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3,731 people recovered from the infection, with total recoveries at 4,40,39,883. India has conducted over 89.61 crore covid tests till date and 1,87,511 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3,731 people recovered from the infection, with total recoveries at 4,40,39,883. India has conducted over 89.61 crore covid tests till date and 1,87,511 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.