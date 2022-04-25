India reports 2,541 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16,522 active cases in last 24 hours

India reports 2,541 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16,522 active cases in last 24 hours1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
- The active cases in the country rose to 16,522 and the daily positivity rate stood at 0.84% today, as per the Health Ministry data
Registering an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, India on Monday reported 2,541 fresh Covid-19 cases, as per updated Union Health Ministry data. Additionally, the active cases in the country rose to 16,522 and the daily positivity rate stood at 0.84% today, as per the Health Ministry data.
Meanwhile, considering the sudden increase Covid-19 cases in the country over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on April 27 via video conferencing.
Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the meeting.
As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.
Additionally, with several festivals coming up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to stay alert of the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and washing hands.
In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said that in the coming days the festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated.
"All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," Modi said.
"In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them," the prime minister stressed.
(With inputs from agencies)
