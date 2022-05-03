Covid cases in India declined on Tuesday with the country reporting 2,568 new cases in the last 24 hours, 589 fewer cases as compared with the previous day. The total prevalence of active cases is around 19,137, the union health ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, nearly 3,157 cases were reported across the country.

States like Delhi (5774), Haryana (2501), Uttar Pradesh (1621), Kerala (2779), Karnataka (1815), Maharashtra (1016) recorded the maximum number of active cases as compared with the other states.

As many as 2,911 people recovered from covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered cases to 4,25,41,887.

The country has conducted more than 83.86 crore (83,86,28,250) tests to detect the virus so far. At least 4,19,552 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

More than 189.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive which started on 16th January last year, the ministry said.

“Over 2.94 Cr (2,94,30,754) adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, COVID-19 2,85,94,434 precaution doses have been administered to eligible individuals which includes healthcare workers, frontline workers, elderly above 60 years of age and population group from 18-59 years of age, said the ministry.