India reports 2,678 Covid cases; daily positivity rate at 1.13%1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
India saw a slight drop in Covid cases with 2,678 infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
This slight drop comes a day after the country reported 2,786 cases yesterday.
The death toll due to the disease has gone up to 5,28,857 with 10 fatalities being recorded, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The country's active caseload currently stands at 26,583 which constitute 0.06 percent of the country's total positive cases.
India’s recovery rate now stands at 98.76 percent as 2,594 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.13 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.07 percent.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 219.21 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.94 crore are second dose and 21.76 crore are precaution doses. 5,93,963 doses administered in last 24 hours, it said.
89.81 crore total tests have been conducted so far, whereas in the last 24 hours, 2,37,952 tests were done.
