India reports 2,994 new covid cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 12:13 PM IST
The union health ministry has directed the states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection
New Delhi: India reported 2,994 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with daily positivity rate seeing a jump of 2.09%, the union health ministry said on Saturday. Active cases in the country have climbed to 16,354.
