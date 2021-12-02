India reports 2 cases of omicron variant

However, the officials have said that there is no need to panic. “As per WHO, 45-52 mutations have been noted, out of which 26-32 are related to spike protein. Early data suggest an increased growth rate, but not yet known if Omicron is more transmissible compared to other Variants of Concern, including Delta. Reports of cases of Omicron range from mild to severe. Too early to assess whether infection causes more or less severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta," said Agarwal. “Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may reflect force of infection, rather than increased virulence. The landscape of circulating variants in India showed a dominance of Delta (B.1.617.2) over other variants since April 2021," he said.