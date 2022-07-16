India reports 20,044 new Covid cases, 56 deaths in 24 hours; positivity rate at 4.80%1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
- The daily Covid-19 positivity rate was recorded at 4.80%
India logged a single-day rise of 20,044 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally of cases to 4,37,30,071, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.80% while the case fatality rate was 1.20%.
India logged a single-day rise of 20,044 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally of cases to 4,37,30,071, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.80% while the case fatality rate was 1.20%.
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,25,660 with 56 new fatalities being reported, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country now has 1,40,760 active Covid-19 cases.
The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,25,660 with 56 new fatalities being reported, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country now has 1,40,760 active Covid-19 cases.
The country also witnessed 18,301 recoveries in a span of 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 4,30,63,651.
The country also witnessed 18,301 recoveries in a span of 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 4,30,63,651.
On Friday, India recorded 20,038 new coronavirus cases and 47 fatalities.
On Friday, India recorded 20,038 new coronavirus cases and 47 fatalities.
According to the health ministry, 199.71 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.
According to the health ministry, 199.71 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.
India's coronavirus case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India's coronavirus case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.
Of the more fatalities, 27 are from Kerala, 10 from Maharashtra, five from West Bengal, two each from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.
Of the more fatalities, 27 are from Kerala, 10 from Maharashtra, five from West Bengal, two each from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.