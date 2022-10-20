India reports 2141 fresh covid cases1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 10:59 AM IST
Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 2,141 new covid infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Thursday. Active cases now stand at 25,510, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at more than 4.46 crore. Death toll stands at 528,943.