India reports 2141 fresh covid cases

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,141 new covid infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Thursday. Active cases now stand at 25,510, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at more than 4.46 crore. Death toll stands at 528,943.

Assam has 2,697 active cases, Gujarat caseload is at 587, Karnataka has 3,087 active cases, Kerala 4,439, Maharashtra 2,688, Odisha has 475 cases, Rajasthan 311, Tamil Nadu has 3,865 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 394, and West Bengal has 1,407 active cases.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 0.85 % while the weekly positivity rate at 0.97 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 2,579 people have recovered from covid. Since the onset of pandemic, more than 4,40,82,064 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 89.94 crore covid tests till date with 2,51,515 tests done in the last 24 hours.

Under India’s covid vaccination drive, more than 219.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
