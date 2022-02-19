In view of Covid-19 cases stabilizing in the country, India has registered a further decline in daily infections with 22,270 new cases and 325 deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases stood at 2,53,739, accounting for 0.59% of the total infections, as per Union Health Ministry updated data on Saturday.

Additionally, Thane district inMaharashtra reported 100 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection count to 7,07,777, an official said. These cases were recorded on Friday, he said. With the virus claiming the lives of two persons during the day, the death toll in the district stood at 11,861. Thane's mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,277, while the death toll is 3,391, another official said.

Meanwhile, the country's capital on Friday reported 607 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 1.22 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,54,774 and the death toll climbed to 26,095. The number of Covid-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 49,928.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 739 cases with a positivity rate of 1.48 per cent, and five deaths. The day before, the city had recorded 766 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and five deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000. Delhi had on January 23 logged 9,197 infections with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths. The number of patients in home isolation on February 1 was 12,312 which fell to 1,860 on February 18.

According to figures shared by the health department, the number of containment zones also registered a dip to 10,868 on February 18 from 12,324 on February 17. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Medical experts said that since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too has been quicker and there have been less chance of widespread infection as people have been largely home isolated this time.

There are 15,306 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 347 (2.27 per cent) of them were occupied, the health department bulletin stated on Friday.

