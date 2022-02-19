India reports 22,270 fresh Covid-19 cases, 325 deaths in last 24 hours

Additionally, Thane district inMaharashtra reported 100 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection count to 7,07,777, an official said. These cases were recorded on Friday, he said. With the virus claiming the lives of two persons during the day, the death toll in the district stood at 11,861. Thane's mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,277, while the death toll is 3,391, another official said.