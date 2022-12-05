India reports 226 covid infections in last 24 hours, active cases slip below 5K

India reports 226 covid infections in last 24 hours, active cases slip below 5K1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
Given the steady fall in active cases, several state governments have eased travel norms and the mandatory wearing of masks.
NEW DELHI: India’s active covid case tally fell to 4,434, with 226 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Monday. The country’s total reported cases so far, since the pandemic hit in early 2020, stand at 4.46 crore covid, while death toll at 530,630.
Active cases account for 0.01% of total reported infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry.
As of now, Karnataka has 1,639 active cases, Kerala has 1,583 active cases, Maharashtra has 293 active cases, Odisha 81 cases, Rajasthan 66, Tamil Nadu has 127 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 111 and West Bengal has 42 active cases.
The country conducted over 1,10,839 tests in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 64,240 doses were administered.
INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on the covid situation in the country while undertaking constant genome sequencing to keep a track on new variants, if any.
Surveillance at hospital level is also continuing, with the monitoring of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
The health ministry has said that during air travel, in-flight announcement about the pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made at all points of entry.
Passenger showing symptoms during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.
Meanwhile, China has been witnessing a fresh surge in covid cases, with 29,724 infections reported on Monday.
