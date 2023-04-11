As the rising COVID cases in India have sparked fears of another COVID wave, 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been detected in the country till now, revealed Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium(INSACOG) data on Tuesday.

XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron's infectious XBB1.16 variant. Till now, the subvariant has been found across 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana. The INSACOG data has shown that 1,774 cases of the XBB1.16 variant have been found in a total of 22 states and UT.

On Tuesday, India reported 5,676 fresh coronavirus cases. The active cases tally stood at 37,093 according to the Union Health Ministry data. The Covid death tally witnessed the addition of 21 deaths taking it to 5,31,000.

Notably, the sudden rise in Covid cases has forced several state governments to reintroduce masks and social distancing norms among public. Recently, Tamul Nadu is mulling over to return with its mask mandate rule if the Covid cases continue to rise, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday.

In addition to that, several states and Union Territories conduced mock drills at hospitals to deal with sudden rise of Covid cases. Several hospitals are continuing their mock drills in Delhi, to check their Covid-19 preparedness amid a surge in cases of the viral disease.

On Monday, Delhi reported a total of 699 Covid cases and four deaths due to the infection on Sunday. The positivity rate in the national capital stood at 26.58 per cent on Monday. Recent Covid cases are reported to affect children more than adults. Several experts have warned people to be careful of Covid-19 infection in their children.

Covid symptoms in children

Following are the symptoms of Covid-19 infections in children which guardians should not ignore.

-Parents should avoid sending their schools to children if they are experiencing coughs, colds, stomach flu, and other flu-like symptoms. Children with underlying conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease are more at risk.

-The new symptoms of Covid infections are similar to those of other viral infections. They include high fever, coughing, head and body aches, fatigue, runny nose, etc

-Children suffering from Covid-19 infections are also experiencing conjunctivitis. However, adenovirus eye infection may lead to swollen lymph nodes and sudden rise of muscle aches, which is uncommon during COVID.

-COVID symptoms are more gradual than other viruses, believe experts.

-Covid-19 symptoms appear gradually. Whereas, common flue symptoms tend to have a sudden onset.