India reports 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Amid rising Covid cases, India has reported a total of 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant, revealed INSACOG's latest data
As the rising COVID cases in India have sparked fears of another COVID wave, 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been detected in the country till now, revealed Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium(INSACOG) data on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×