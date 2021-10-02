India reported 24,354 new cases 234 deaths in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The active caseload has decreased to 1,335 in a day. Cumulative, India's active caseload stands at 2,73,889--the lowest in 197 days.

Of the 24,354 cases, Kerala alone reported 13,834 cases whereas Maharashtra reported 3,105 in a day. Delhi recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

The death toll is 1.33% of the total cases while the recovery rate is at 97.86% which is the highest since March last year.

India reported 25,455 recoveries in the last 24 hours. So far 3,30,68,599 have been recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89.67 Crore (89,67,51,334) on Friday. A total of 65,38,60,824 first dose have been administered while 24,28,90,510 second doses have been administered to date.

Yesterday, India announced Covid-19 tests and quarantine rules for Britons. All the British nationals arriving in the country will be subjected to COVID-19 tests and a 10-day mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, with the festive season just around the corner, All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday appealed to people to be careful and follow COVID-19 protocols during this festive season.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Guleria said, "In the festive season, people tend not to follow covid appropriate behaviour which becomes the fertile ground for the virus to spread. We still have a largely susceptible population. I would appeal to everyone to be a little careful."

"Earlier, it was seen that with plummeted positivity rate and lesser number of cases, people randomly flouted COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and mask-wearing," he said.

"India is in a good state right now as the covid-19 cases and mortality rate both are less. The vaccination drive is also going well but we still have to be alert and vigilant," the director added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.