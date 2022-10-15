India reports 2430 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 12:18 PM IST
The country’s active caseload currently stands at 26,618 which constitutes 0.06% of the country’s total positive cases, the ministry said.
New Delhi: India recorded 2,430 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.