New Delhi: India recorded 2,430 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.

According to the data shared by the health ministry, the total recovery rate reached around 98.76% and total recoveries reached 4,40,70,935.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,28,874 with 17 fatalities reported yesterday, which includes 9 deaths reconciled by the state of Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 26,618 which constitutes 0.06% of the country’s total positive cases, the ministry said.

With 2,387 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01%. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.07%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,70,935, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,83,57,195 samples have been tested up to October 14 for Covid-19. Of these, 2,41,707 samples were tested on Friday.

According to the ministry, 219.27 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.