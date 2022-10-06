OPEN APP
NEW DELHI: India reported 2,529 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, with active caseload at 32,282 , the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The country’s total reported cases stand at 4.45 crore and detah toll at 5,28,745.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.01 % and the weekly positivity rate at 1.38 %. In the last 24 hours, more than 3,553 people recovered from covid, wth total recoveries so far at 4,40,43,436.

The country has conducted over 89.62 crore covid tests till date and 1,22,057 were done in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

