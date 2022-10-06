India reports 2529 new covid cases in last 24 hour1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 11:19 AM IST
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 2,529 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, with active caseload at 32,282 , the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The country’s total reported cases stand at 4.45 crore and detah toll at 5,28,745.