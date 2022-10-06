Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India reports 2529 new covid cases in last 24 hour

India reports 2529 new covid cases in last 24 hour

India has conducted over 89.62 crore covid tests till date and 1,22,057 were done in the last 24 hours. (Photo: AFP)
1 min read . 11:19 AM ISTPriyanka Sharma

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,529 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, with active caseload at 32,282 , the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The country’s total reported cases stand at 4.45 crore and detah toll at 5,28,745.

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,529 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, with active caseload at 32,282 , the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The country’s total reported cases stand at 4.45 crore and detah toll at 5,28,745.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.01 % and the weekly positivity rate at 1.38 %. In the last 24 hours, more than 3,553 people recovered from covid, wth total recoveries so far at 4,40,43,436.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.01 % and the weekly positivity rate at 1.38 %. In the last 24 hours, more than 3,553 people recovered from covid, wth total recoveries so far at 4,40,43,436.

The country has conducted over 89.62 crore covid tests till date and 1,22,057 were done in the last 24 hours.

The country has conducted over 89.62 crore covid tests till date and 1,22,057 were done in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 218.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.