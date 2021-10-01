India reports 26,727 cases in 24 hrs; total Covid cases reach 3.37 cr

India reported 26,727 cases and 277 deaths in 24 hours. Cumulatively, India has reported 33,766,707 Covid cases to date, according to the Union Ministry of Health. A total of 4,48,339 people have died due to Covid in the country so far.

India saw a dip of 1,796 cases in its active caseload on Friday. India has a total of 2,75,224 active cases so far. A total of 28,246 people recovered from coronavirus infection in the country, taking the overall recovery count to 3,30,43,144.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of weekly Covid-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline globally.

The Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released this week, said over 3.3 million new cases and over 55,000 new deaths were reported around the world during the week of September 20–26, 2021, a decrease of 10% as compared to the previous week for both cases and deaths.

Globally, the cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus infections now stands at over 231 million and the cumulative number of deaths is more than 4.7 million. The WHO update said that the highest numbers of new cases were reported from the US (765,827 new cases; 31% decrease), Brazil (247,397 new cases; 135% increase due to changes in reporting), the United Kingdom (230,494 new cases; 14% increase), and India (204,582 new cases; similar to the previous week).

Nearly 89 crore Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country. According to the ministry's data, a total of 64,98,28,333 first doses and 23,97,86,150 second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country. As per the government data, 69% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 and 25% has taken both doses.

Meanwhile, the government has exempted customs duty on COVID-19 vaccines for three months till December 31.

The exemption from import duty would help keep low the cost of overseas vaccines that are being eyed to supplement domestically made shots of Covishield and Covaxin. Currently, India imports Russia made Sputnik V vaccine. India has granted Emergency Use Approval to five vaccines - Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

