India reports 26,727 cases in 24 hrs; total Covid cases reach 3.37 cr

Nearly 89 crore Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country. According to the ministry's data, a total of 64,98,28,333 first doses and 23,97,86,150 second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country. As per the government data, 69% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 and 25% has taken both doses.

