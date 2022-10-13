India reports 2786 new covid cases,1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 12:05 PM IST
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 2,786 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing up the country’s active caseload to 26,509, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Thursday. Total reported cases so far since the pandemic hit in early 2020 stands at 4,46,21,319, with death toll at 528,847.