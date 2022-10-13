NEW DELHI: India reported 2,786 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing up the country’s active caseload to 26,509, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Thursday. Total reported cases so far since the pandemic hit in early 2020 stands at 4,46,21,319, with death toll at 528,847.

Daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.08 % and weekly positivity rate at 1.05 %. Active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections.

In the last 24 hours, 2,557 people recovered from covid, taking India’s total recoveries till date to 4,40,65,963.

The country has conducted over 89.78 crore covid tests till date, with 2,57,965 done in the last 24 hours.

Under India’s covid vaccination drive, more than 219.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population across the country so far.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.