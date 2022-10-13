Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / India /  India reports 2786 new covid cases,

India reports 2786 new covid cases,

1 min read . 12:05 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma
Under India’s covid vaccination drive, more than 219.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population across the country so far. (Photo: AFP)

States have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,786 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing up the country’s active caseload to 26,509, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Thursday. Total reported cases so far since the pandemic hit in early 2020 stands at 4,46,21,319, with death toll at 528,847.

NEW DELHI: India reported 2,786 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing up the country’s active caseload to 26,509, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Thursday. Total reported cases so far since the pandemic hit in early 2020 stands at 4,46,21,319, with death toll at 528,847.

Daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.08 % and weekly positivity rate at 1.05 %. Active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections.

Daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.08 % and weekly positivity rate at 1.05 %. Active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections.

In the last 24 hours, 2,557 people recovered from covid, taking India’s total recoveries till date to 4,40,65,963.

In the last 24 hours, 2,557 people recovered from covid, taking India’s total recoveries till date to 4,40,65,963.

The country has conducted over 89.78 crore covid tests till date, with 2,57,965 done in the last 24 hours.

The country has conducted over 89.78 crore covid tests till date, with 2,57,965 done in the last 24 hours.

Under India’s covid vaccination drive, more than 219.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population across the country so far.

Under India’s covid vaccination drive, more than 219.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population across the country so far.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

Meanwhile, states have been asked to continue monitoring incoming international travelers, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP